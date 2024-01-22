Bulgarian Cabinet Reshuffle: New Government Line-up Expected on March 6

Politics | January 22, 2024, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria is poised for a change in its government composition as Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced that the complete cabinet, featuring the names of all ministers, will be unveiled on March 6. This revelation comes as the current government prepares to resign, setting the stage for a parliamentary vote on the new cabinet.

Prime Minister Denkov, alongside current Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, is meticulously assessing the implementation of the governance program before delving into discussions about the new ministers. Despite facing considerable challenges, Denkov expressed confidence in the progress made, emphasizing the arduous nature of the work accomplished.

In addressing the upcoming rotation with Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel in March, Denkov noted that discussions regarding ministerial portfolios' specific names had not yet taken place. He acknowledged the toll unceasing attacks had taken on certain ministers, many of which were deemed unfair and, at times, malicious.

The impending reshuffle follows an agreement made when the cabinet was formed in June 2023, wherein We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and GERB-SDS agreed on a rotation between Nikolai Denkov and Mariya Gabriel as prime minister and deputy prime minister over a nine-month period.

Reflecting on his experience, Prime Minister Denkov, a seasoned member of seven cabinets, acknowledged the challenges ministers face in acclimating to their roles and working with the administration. He highlighted the inherent risks associated with reshuffles, particularly within shorter timeframes, as finding individuals willing to undertake the responsibilities becomes a crucial consideration.

The announcement of new ministers will coincide with the careful consideration of the entire line-up, ensuring readiness by March 6 when the current government resigns. Subsequently, the President will confer a mandate for government formation.

