Burgas Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Faces Charges for Brutal Murder of Mother

In a shocking incident that has left the community in Burgas reeling, 24-year-old Georgi Gendjov has been charged by the prosecutor's office for the particularly cruel murder of his mother, Radka Gesheva.

Described as the epitome of cruelty by investigators, the murder unfolded in a cold-blooded and purposeful manner, devoid of any semblance of remorse on the part of the accused. The victim, a teacher, Radka Gesheva, endured more than 40 cuts inflicted by two knives, one of which broke during the horrific attack.

The tragic incident transpired within the confines of the detainee's residence. Gendjov had reportedly contacted his mother yesterday, expressing distress about his health, prompting her to visit his home. The investigators revealed that Gendjov was grappling with drug addiction, having been hospitalized seven times in the psychiatric clinic in Burgas due to concerns raised by his parents about his problems.

Yesterday's fatal confrontation between mother and son marked another dark chapter in their troubled relationship. The victim had been deeply troubled by her son's drug use, and this concern likely fueled the dispute that culminated in the horrifying act.

Senior Commissioner Emil Pavlov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas, commented on the situation, stating, "There is evidence that the perpetrator uses drugs, and his mother was very worried about this fact. Regardless of the fact that he is an adult. And most likely, these concerns of hers led to the emergence of a dispute and this terrible act."

Georgi Chinev, district prosecutor of Burgas, expressed the profound gravity of the case, noting, "We, as people with considerable experience already in the law enforcement system, have faced many brutal murders. But this is one of those that we can call the crown of cruelty. What I can tell you and for me, it is heartbreaking that the perpetrator did not show any regret and remorse for what happened."

The legal proceedings are awaiting the results of Georgi Gendjov's psychiatric examination. This evaluation aims to determine if he has incurred disabilities from prolonged drug use, assess his mental state, and ascertain the criminal liability he may bear for this heinous act.