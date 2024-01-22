Bulgarian MPs Propose Bill to Freeze Russian Properties
A proposed bill by Bulgarian MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Nadezhda Yordanova, representing the political party "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), seeks to freeze Russian properties owned by sanctioned individuals.
The legislation also outlines the return of the "Kamchia" sanitary-remedial complex. Developed against the backdrop of Russia's continued war in Ukraine, the bill aims to ensure Bulgaria's compliance with international restrictive measures.
Ivaylo Mirchev emphasized the necessity of adopting a specific law for Bulgaria to fulfill its obligations in implementing these measures. The draft law also includes provisions for maintaining a public list of sanctioned persons on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website to safeguard the rights of third parties.
The petitioners anticipate support from other parliamentary formations.
