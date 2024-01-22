COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 43 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Forty-three new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. There were no deaths among the registered infected, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are similar to those of a week ago. Then the new cases were 52 and there were still no deaths.

The 43 new cases were identified from 691 tests (6.22 percent were positive). Over two-thirds of these people (more than 67 percent) have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country is now 1,337,653. They were established by 11,570,922 tests (11.56 percent were positive).

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus remains 38,717.

There are 7,284 active cases.

There are 328 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 44 of them in intensive care units.

Seven patients with coronavirus have been admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Four of them (over 57 percent) were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 19 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured. The total number of people who have recovered in the country is 1,291,652.

During the last 24 hours, not a single dose of vaccines against COVID-19 was administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria remains 4,725,646.

2,078,001 people have completed the vaccination course. 1,007,704 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 135,134 of them were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.