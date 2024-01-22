US Presidential Race: DeSantis Drops Out, Backs Trump

In a surprising turn of events ahead of the U.S. presidential race, Florida Governor and prominent GOP figure Ron DeSantis has decided to step back from the White House race, announcing his endorsement for former President Donald Trump. The unexpected move comes after DeSantis cited an underwhelming performance in Iowa and a lack of a clear path to victory for his campaign.

Addressing the public via a video message on the social media platform X, DeSantis expressed his commitment to his supporters, stating, "If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, I would do it, but I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign."

Despite highlighting disagreements with Trump on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and the elevation of Anthony Fauci, DeSantis announced his endorsement for the former president. He underscored that, despite their differences, a majority of Republican primary voters are inclined to give Trump another chance.

In his address, DeSantis emphasized the need to move away from the political landscape represented by his rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. "We can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," he asserted.

Notably, DeSantis, who secured a distant second place in the Iowa caucuses, fell significantly behind Trump, winning just 21 percent support compared to Trump's commanding 51 percent. The decision to withdraw from the race comes ahead of the New Hampshire primary, where Nikki Haley is seen as a formidable contender against Trump.

A recent CNN poll revealed Trump leading with 50 percent support among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, with Haley trailing at 39 percent. DeSantis, with only 6 percent in the poll, fell short of the 10 percent minimum support required to win delegates per Republican Party rules.

The Florida governor, initially seen as a viable alternative to Trump, had launched his official bid in May, enjoying the support of GOP campaign veterans. His decision to step back from the presidential race follows a decisive victory in his re-election as Florida governor during last year's midterm elections.