Weather In Bulgaria: Sofia and Beyond in the Frigid Embrace of January 22

As the winter tightens its grip, Western Bulgaria is waking up to a bone-chilling morning on January 22nd. Temperatures are set to dance between minus 8C and minus 3C, dipping even lower in the picturesque valleys. The capital, Sofia, won't be spared either, with the thermometer hovering around a frosty minus 7C.

Early risers should be prepared for patches of fog and low-hanging clouds cloaking the lowlands and valleys. However, there's a silver lining - visibility is expected to improve as the day progresses, offering a clearer view of the stunning winter landscapes.

Bucking the trend of gloomy weather, the day promises a generous dose of sunshine and a whisper of wind throughout. Expect daytime highs ranging from 0C to 5C, with Sofia settling comfortably at around 3C.

For those residing along the enchanting Black Sea coast, the southern parts might wake up to a misty embrace of fog or low clouds. A mild northeasterly wind will sweep through the coastal regions, keeping temperatures between 3C and 5C. Brace yourself for a chilly splash if you're thinking about a seaside dip; the seawater temperature ranges from 7C to 9C, accompanied by sea waves measuring 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

Meanwhile, the majestic mountains stand proud under mostly sunny skies. A moderate northeasterly wind will grace the peaks, transforming into a gentle northerly breeze come evening. High-altitude enthusiasts should prepare for temperatures hitting 1C at 1,200 m and a more biting minus 4C at 2,000 m.