Today Is World Snow Day

Today marks World Snow Day, a global event organized by the International Ski Federation since 2012, celebrated in 42 countries to promote winter sports. In Bulgaria, the renowned winter resort Bansko is actively participating in the festivities, offering various initiatives, competitions, and surprises for children at Banderishka Polyana.

As part of the celebration, all children up to 12 years old can enjoy a one-day ski pass for just BGN 1. Parents only need to present a document verifying the child's age to take advantage of this special offer.

Bansko's involvement in World Snow Day underscores its commitment to making winter sports accessible and enjoyable for young enthusiasts. The resort aims to create a festive atmosphere with engaging activities to encourage children's participation in skiing and other winter activities.