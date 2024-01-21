Israeli Offensive Focuses on Khan Younis Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military's ground offensive in the Gaza Strip has concentrated on Khan Younis, the second-largest city in the region. Israeli forces claim to have discovered a tunnel in Khan Younis where hostages are being held by the Islamist group Hamas. The tunnel, found in the home of a Hamas commander, contained explosive devices, living quarters, and cells, with the Israeli military estimating around 20 prisoners resided there at various times.

Additionally, the Israeli military reported the destruction of numerous rocket production sites in Gaza City, with materials sufficient to produce 800 rockets eradicated. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding early elections and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Demonstrators in Tel Aviv and other cities called for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza.

Despite domestic pressure, Netanyahu remains steadfast in his stance, asserting that military victory over Hamas and control of all Palestinian territories are essential to freeing the remaining hostages. The international community has urged a resolution to the conflict, including calls for a Palestinian state, but Netanyahu has resisted these proposals.

In another development, off the coast of Yemen, the U.S. military intercepted a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Gulf of Aden. This action follows previous U.S. strikes against the Houthis, who have declared their intention to continue attacking ships in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza.