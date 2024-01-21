Bulgaria Battling Snow Chaos: Over 800 Snowplows Clear Roads Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 21, 2024, Sunday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Battling Snow Chaos: Over 800 Snowplows Clear Roads Amid Severe Weather Conditions Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Bulgaria is grappling with the aftermath of heavy snowfall, mobilizing over 800 snowplows to clear roads across the country, according to the Road Agency. Highways, first-class and second-class roads, as well as mountain passes, are receiving priority attention in the ongoing snow removal efforts.

The Road Agency urges drivers to travel only if necessary, exercise caution, and avoid overtaking snowplows. Despite disruptions on certain roads and passes, authorities are actively working to restore traffic flow, emphasizing the need for drivers, especially heavy goods vehicles, to adhere to safety measures.

Traffic restrictions are reported in various regions, and the Ministry of Environment and Water warns of potential rises in the Black Sea and Western White Sea basins due to recent snowfall.

Sofia, the capital, undertook anti-icing and snow removal operations on streets with public transport routes, extending efforts to internal neighborhood streets and municipal road networks in surrounding areas.

In mountainous regions like Vitosha, sandblasting and snow removal activities have taken place, with restrictions on vehicle movement during specific hours. Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad districts also experienced snowfall, resulting in temporary truck restrictions on specific routes.

Police issue warnings about icy conditions and advise drivers to use well-equipped vehicles, exercising extra caution during the winter weather. As Bulgaria grapples with the snow chaos, authorities are actively managing road conditions and ensuring public safety.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, snowplows, weather, roads
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria