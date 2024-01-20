Choosing the Best Payment Method for Fast Withdrawals at a Casino

Don't you just hate it when you are playing your favourite casino games, but you have to wait several days to get your wins out of the gambling site?

Indeed, online gamblers include many things on their must-have points when looking for a suitable online casino, but fast cashouts are definitely near the top of most users' wish lists. No player wishes to wait days to pocket their long-waited earnings; thus, finding an operator that features fast payment methods is vital.

But which banking services turned out to be the best? In this article, we will highlight the top payment solutions present at most leading instant payout casinos and explore their features. So, get comfortable and let's begin.

Payment Methods for Fast Casino Withdrawals

Typically, there are three major categories of payment options you will come across at the majority of fast withdrawal casinos, including e-wallets, cryptos, and traditional bank wires.

Below, we will look through each of these methods in more detail.

E-wallets are among the most demanded withdrawal options when it comes to online gambling. According to the data provided by Statista, only in 2020, almost 44% of players opted for e-wallets for their casino payments. And this number is expected to grow more in the following years as well.

But why are e-wallets so popular among gambling enthusiasts? Well, there is more than one reason for this. First of all, they let you cash out your funds almost instantly, given the fact that you have passed the KYC verification process of the casino. Next, these payment options are way too easy to use. It takes you only several minutes to set up your e-wallet. Last but not least, today, you can find many e-wallet options suitable to your specific requirements and preferences. The most popular ones worth checking out cover:

PayPal

Being one of the oldest and most broadly available banking solutions, PayPal is suitable for quick cashouts and low deposits at most online casinos. Depending on the casino you choose, general timeframes for PayPal withdrawals range from several hours to one day. All you need to get started with this method is to create a new PayPal account on the official website of the provider and fund your wallet through a debit card or banking account. However, one thing to be aware of is the possible fees coming along with this e-wallet. Precisely, for transnational proceedings, you will need to pay up to 5% of the transaction fee as well as a 3% commission for currency conversion.

Skrill

The next e-wallet perfect for fast withdrawals is Skrill. Owned by Paysafe Group, it is a pretty secure transfer method for instant deposits and cashouts. It accepts over 40 currencies and operates in more than 100 countries. As for the withdrawal speed, in most cases, the transactions are completed within a day. However, this timeframe can be significantly reduced if there are no verification processes involved.

Neteller

This is another simple-to-use banking solution specifically designed to offer users a secure, quick, and practical platform for carrying out casino payments. More importantly, with Neteller, you can withdraw or transfer funds straight via Net+ cards. In addition, if you like the convenience of mobile devices, you can download the Neteller app for a more simplified and fast experience. For first-time Neteller withdrawals, it can take you from one day to several days before getting your funds.

To know whether or not your casino supports these e-wallets, head to the Cashier section and look through all available withdrawal methods.

Cryptocurrency

The next category of payment options present at most modern-age instant payout gambling sites is crypto. Cryptocurrencies are relatively new types of digital tokens built on a decentralized system. In simple words, since there are no central authorities like banks or financial institutions involved in crypto payments, you may expect pretty fast withdrawals.

In order to use cryptos for your gambling activities, you first need to purchase your preferred coins from a crypto exchange. Once you buy and store enough cryptos, you can use them to play at online casinos that support this payment option.

The most common digital tokens today cover the following:

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Bitcoin

Tether

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Litecoin

The main perk of opting for crypto withdrawals is the instantaneous nature of transactions. Generally, cryptos allow you to get out your winnings even in several minutes. Also, cryptocurrencies are known for their transparency and safety, which is possible thanks to blockchain technology.

Direct Bank Transfer

Wire transfers have always been a part of online casino payment systems. And even though direct bank transfer is not as fast as most of the methods mentioned above (it can take up to several days), it is still one of the safest and most accessible options. The increased safety is related to the strict KYC verification processes, which significantly minimize the risks of illegal activities and money laundering threats associated with online gaming payments.

In addition, you can currently come across many banks with the Fast Bank Transfer service. This lets you get your earnings within 1-2 days.

Trustly

Trustly, as its name implies, is a trusted banking solution owned by the Swedish company – Trustly Group. With the help of this payment method, you can make payments from your banking account without the need to provide your card information. This makes it one of the most secure withdrawal options for online gamblers. On top of this, typically, you won't need to pay extra fees or commissions when using this method.

When it comes to the speed of cashouts, depending on your gambling operator, you will be able to access your funds after several minutes or within 72 hours.

Factors to Consider in Selecting a Payment Option for Quick Casino Cashouts

Now, you have a basic understanding of the most commonly used payment options suitable for instant casino withdrawals. But how to know which of these methods is perfect for your needs?

To be able to find your “own” withdrawal method for all cases of life, it's essential to do some digging. The simplest way is just to pay attention to these core factors that are a must for a reliable and practical payment solution.

Transaction Fees

The first thing you need to consider is the transaction fees and commissions that come along with each withdrawal method. It's best if you can find a payment option that frees you from all possible fees, even though, in most cases, providers with zero-fee transactions are quite rare.

In general, the lower the set transaction fees, the better. Also, don't forget to check the terms of your picked casino operator in case it also imposes certain commissions on player winnings.

Transaction Limits

Minimum and maximum withdrawal limits are the next major aspect worth your attention. Depending on the casino and payment option you opt for, there may be daily, weekly, and monthly limits associated with your cashouts, which differ from one provider to another.

For example, in most PayPal casinos, you will have a maximum withdrawal limit of $5,000 daily. It means you can not cash out more than this amount in one day. So, make sure to check all the limits and restrictions before selecting a specific payment method for your casino withdrawals.

Choosing Payment Option for Fast Payouts: To Sum Up

The withdrawal times at a casino are influenced by the payment method selected for cashing out your winnings. In the article, we have brought together some of the most demanded and commonly used fast withdrawal solutions suitable for casino gambling.

Each of these options owns its package of distinguished advantages and drawbacks. Thus, when sniffing out the perfect money transfer method for you, be sure to check whether the quality and offered features match your preferences.