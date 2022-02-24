Day 696 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Germany And NATO Must Prepare For Possible Russian Attack

Day 696 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russian forces have again mined the approaches to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Germany and NATO must prepare for a possible Russian attack

Ukraine has called on the West to close the channels for importing weapons components to Russia

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia for 2 years since the war



Russian forces have again mined the approaches to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian forces have again mined the approaches to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which they control, according to a published report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, cited by DPA.

The agency recalls that in November the Russians demined the plant. Mines are now located between the inner and outer fences around the perimeter of the nuclear facility, which is located near the front line in Ukraine.

The new mining is incompatible with safety standards, said the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi. He warned that Russian-appointed officials would not carry out comprehensive maintenance of the facility this year, which is necessary from a safety perspective.

Last week, the IAEA's permanent observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP received a work plan, which Grossi says is incomplete.

Germany and NATO must prepare for a possible Russian attack

Germany and NATO should prepare for a possible Russian attack in the next few years, although the risk is not high. This is what German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with "Tagesspiegel".

In it, he expresses serious concern about a possible escalation of the war in Ukraine. The politician from the SDP stressed that repeated threats from the Kremlin, especially towards Baltic NATO partners, should not be taken lightly. Pistorius believes it is necessary for Germany to consider the possibility of a Russian attack on a NATO country, although he says such an incident is currently unlikely.

Experts predict that such a scenario could happen in the next five to eight years.

With his warning, Pistorius wants to draw public attention and point out that the Bundeswehr must be ready for war. He believes it is essential to take proper precautions now. In this context, the Minister of Defense is implementing a modified form of compulsory military service, for which he expects specific proposals from his ministry by April.

Ukraine has called on the West to close the channels for importing weapons components to Russia

Ukraine has called on Western countries to close the channels through which components for the production of weapons continue to be imported into Russia.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, 95% of the foreign components found in the destroyed Russian weapons were produced in the West.

"Ukraine will need less aid and lose fewer human lives if all dark schemes and loopholes to circumvent sanctions are traced and completely closed," Kuleba pointed out.

Earlier this week, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the West to ensure "100 percent implementation of sanctions."

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia for 2 years since the war

The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia on the occasion of the second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine, AFP reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency refers to diplomats in Brussels who wished to remain anonymous. They did not provide details, but noted that negotiations are ongoing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The High Representative of the EU for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, is very keen for the second anniversary of the aggression to be marked with a package of sanctions aimed mainly at individuals and legal entities, one of the diplomats said.

The Baltic republics and Poland are among the most ardent supporters of the idea of punitive measures against the Russian nuclear sector and liquefied gas. However, other EU countries do not view this proposal so favorably, AFP notes.

In December 2023, the member states (Council) of the EU adopted the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. It bans the import of diamonds, a sector that earns Moscow between $4 billion and $5 billion a year. In addition, the EU is considering, in coordination with the G7 countries, ways to use frozen Russian assets worth about 300 million dollars.

Novinite remains the sole Bulgarian media outlet consistently delivering daily updates and key insights concerning the conflict. Our reporting commenced on the first day, 24th February 2022, and will persist until the conflict's resolution. Despite challenges, our independent journalism remains committed to offering precise, current news to our audience. We appreciate your ongoing support in staying informed! #stayinformed #WarInUkraine

Follow Novinite.com on X and Facebook