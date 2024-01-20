US Recognizes Bulgaria's Vital Role as Ally Amid Regional Security Challenges

The United States considers Bulgaria a crucial ally, recognizing its exceptionally important role in light of the prevailing security conditions in the region, stated Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev in an interview on Bulgarian National TV's Panorama program following his recent visit to Washington.

During his visit, Minister Tagarev gained insights into the F-16 aircraft production process at the Greenville plant in South Carolina. He reported that production is operating at full capacity, and the first aircraft is scheduled for flight testing later this year.

Addressing the situation in the Red Sea, Tagarev reiterated that no decision has been made for Bulgaria to participate in operations against the Houthis. Such decisions rest with the National Assembly. In contrast to Greece, which plans to send a frigate, Bulgaria is exploring the possibility of deploying officers to the operation's headquarters to maintain communication and stay informed.

Responding to questions about Bulgaria's commitment to NATO, Tagarev affirmed plans for a multinational battlegroup on Bulgarian soil, expandable to a brigade battlegroup with around 5,000 personnel if necessary. The Minister emphasized the obligations of host nations in supporting allied forces, highlighting the civilian interest in infrastructure development, which could attract co-financing for construction projects.

Tagarev outlined key infrastructure plans, including connections between Black Sea and Mediterranean ports, links between Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania, and improved transportation routes over the Balkan Mountains and additional Danube bridges.

Regarding Ukraine, Tagarev affirmed the government's alignment with policies supporting Ukraine as an investment in Bulgaria's security. He reassured that the aid provided to Ukraine did not compromise Bulgaria's defense capability, emphasizing the continued readiness of the Bulgarian Army.

In response, the Bulgarian Socialist Party criticized Tagarev, stating that he lacked authorization from the Bulgarian Government for discussions in the US and that no decisions had been made to increase foreign troop numbers on Bulgarian soil. MP Yavor Gechev pointed out concerns about global conflicts overshadowing the need to address the underequipped state of the Bulgarian armed forces.