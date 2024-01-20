Biden Affirms Viability of Two-State Solution in Call with Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden expressed that the "two-state" option for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not an impossibility during a recent phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite Netanyahu's historical opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state, Biden emphasized that a free and independent Palestinian state, coexisting peacefully with Israel, is the best long-term solution for regional security.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby conveyed the president's vision for the future of the region, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution for the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. Biden acknowledged that there are various versions of the two-state solution, taking into account different restrictions and military capabilities among member nations of the United Nations.

Biden's stance aligns with a broader perspective on the potential success of the two-state solution, as he highlighted that many countries function within the UN without maintaining their own military forces. The president remains optimistic about finding a viable path forward for this resolution.

In related developments, Gadi Eisenkot, a key member of the military cabinet and former chief of the Israeli army's general staff, challenged the strategy of seeking "total victory" over Hamas. Eisenkot advocated for transparency from those in charge, urging them to communicate the truth about the situation. Additionally, he called for elections to gauge and restore public opinion on the matter.