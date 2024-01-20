Caution Advised: Heavy Snowfall Triggers Orange Alert Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is currently under an orange weather warning for heavy snow, drifts, and black ice in 14 regions across Western, Northern, and Southern Bulgaria. The rest of the country faces a yellow weather alert, with snow cover expected to range from 10 to 30 centimeters in regions affected by adverse weather conditions.

In the Northern and Western parts of Bulgaria, rain is predicted to transition into snow, leading to the formation of a snow cover. Particularly in the Balkan foreland and the Rila and Rhodope mountain areas, substantial snowfall is anticipated, resulting in snow covers reaching 25-30 centimeters.

While the mountainous regions are experiencing challenging weather conditions, facilities remain operational, as confirmed by the Mountain Rescue Service. However, tourism conditions in the mountains are unfavorable due to reduced visibility and ongoing snowfall in the upper mountain reaches. Temperatures in these areas range from minus 4°C to 1-2°C.

As the orange alert persists, residents and travelers are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather forecasts. The adverse weather conditions, marked by heavy snowfall, emphasize the need for vigilance and preparedness, particularly in the affected mountainous regions.