Bulgaria's Eurozone Aspirations Embrace 'Unity is Strength' Campaign

Bulgaria officially launches its campaign for Eurozone entry with the rallying motto "Unity is strength" (Единството е сила). The campaign, unveiled at a special press conference, features a logo created by young artist Georgi Georgiev, seamlessly incorporating symbols of the euro and the Bulgarian tricolor.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Ivaylo Yajjiev, expressed confidence in Bulgaria's realistic prospects to join the single European currency from January 1 of the following year. Despite the inflationary challenge, Yajjiev remains optimistic, citing Bulgaria's favorable inflation performance compared to Central and Eastern European countries and even some within the Eurozone over the past two years.

"Although inflation was high in absolute value, Bulgaria ranked among countries with lower inflation, even surpassing many Eurozone nations. Inflation in countries outside the Eurozone is notably higher than those within it," Yajjiev emphasized.

Artist Georgi Georgiev, the creative force behind the campaign's symbol, explained the intricacies of the design. "The sign for the euro, the tricolor, and the face of the European coin - with it, the three lines of the Bulgarian flag replace the two lines in the euro sign, complementing the Bulgarian identity without compromising the euro sign's legibility."