Weather In Bulgaria On January 20-21: Snowfall And Blizzards

Get ready for a wintry weekend as Bulgaria braces for a cold snap accompanied by moderate to strong northeasterly winds and widespread snowfall. The forecast for January 20 paints a picture of overcast skies with snowfall across the country, turning to rain in the eastern parts before noon. Snow cover is expected to reach up to 10 cm thickness, rising to 30 cm in the Rhodopes and Rila. Blizzards are anticipated in the Danubian Plain, Dobrudja, Ludogorie, and mountain passes.

Morning temperatures will vary between minus 0°C and 5°C, dropping to minus 3°C to 2°C later in the day. The Black Sea coast will experience overcast conditions with rain turning to snow in the south. Strong northeasterly winds will prevail, with temperatures ranging from 0°C to 5°C. Seawater temperatures along the coast are expected to be between 7°C and 9°C.

In the mountains, expect overcast skies with heavy snowfall and blizzards causing thick snow covers in the passes. Strong northeasterly winds will dominate, becoming southwesterly at peak altitudes. Highs in the mountains will range from minus 2°C at 1,200 m to minus 7°C at 2,000 m.

As we move into January 21, brief, light snow is anticipated in the Rila and Rhodopes. Clouds are expected to scatter, giving way to mostly sunny weather. Northerly winds will subside, particularly in the eastern parts. The cold weather will persist, with lows ranging from minus 9°C to minus 4°C and highs from 0°C to 5°C.