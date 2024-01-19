EU Anticipates Escalation in Ukraine Ahead of Russian Elections

The European Commission issued a stark warning on Friday, anticipating an escalation of Russian military actions in Ukraine leading up to the scheduled presidential elections on March 17. The Commission voiced concern over President Putin's persistent aggression against Ukraine, citing increased bombings around Christmas and New Year as evidence of escalating hostilities.

A spokesperson for the European Commission emphasized Putin's lack of credible attempts at peace, asserting that the Russian leadership's declarations have been consistently unaccompanied by meaningful actions. The Commission contends that Putin's determination to continue the war remains evident, with ongoing weapon deliveries, drone usage, missile attacks, and a growing number of civilian targets being hit.

Expressing skepticism toward Russian peace initiatives, the spokesperson stated, "Putin will continue the war until he settles the issue with the elections this spring." The EU maintains its position that Ukraine has the legal right to self-defense as the victim of illegal aggression. Consequently, Ukraine retains the authority to decide the conditions and timing of peace talks.

Simultaneously, reports from Bloomberg indicate that the EU is actively considering a new sanctions package against Russia, with approval targeted by February 24. Potential measures encompass expanding the list of sanctioned individuals and organizations, introducing additional trade restrictions, and countering Moscow's attempts to evade existing sanctions through third-party entities within the EU.

The EU has previously implemented 12 rounds of sanctions since the conflict's inception, comprising over 1,000 sanctions. These measures include bans on various imports, such as coal, diamonds, oil, and petroleum products by sea, as well as restrictions on exports like dual-use goods, electronics, luxury items, and spare parts.

