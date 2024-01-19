Meglena Kuneva Nominated as Bulgaria's Choice for Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner

Bulgaria has chosen Meglena Kuneva as its candidate for the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, as revealed by Deputy Minister Irena Dimitrova during a presentation to diplomats from Council of Europe member countries accredited in Sofia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Deputy Minister Dimitrova emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to prioritizing human rights issues on the international stage and underscored the remarkable personal qualities and extensive professional experience of Meglena Kuneva.

During the presentation, Kuneva shared her perspectives on the role of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights and engaged in a Q&A session with diplomats from member states accredited in Sofia.

This marks a significant moment as Bulgaria nominates its own candidate for a prominent position within the Council of Europe, signaling the country's proactive engagement in international affairs.

In a related development, the Council of Europe recently announced three candidates vying for the position of Secretary General. The contenders, including the current Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, former President of Switzerland Alain Berset, and Estonian Social Democrat Indrek Saar, are set to compete for the role following the tenure of Croatian Marija Pejčinović-Buric.