Flu Epidemic Widens in Bulgaria: Gabrovo and Plovdiv Regions Implement Strict Measures

Two more regions in Bulgaria, Gabrovo and Plovdiv, have declared a flu epidemic from Monday due to an increase in morbidity, following the earlier declaration in the Smolyan region. This has prompted the adoption of temporary measures to curb the spread of the flu.

Effective from January 22 to 28, the implemented measures mirror those in the Smolyan region. These include the suspension of planned consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, halting preventive examinations, and mandatory immunizations and reimmunizations. Strict daily screening is enforced in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools, while visits to medical facilities and social institutions for both children and adults are prohibited.

With influenza viruses circulating across the country, the Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of preventive measures. Wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance during gatherings are recommended to prevent the spread of influenza, coronavirus, and acute respiratory diseases.

