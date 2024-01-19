Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Issues Urgent Warning on Avalanche Risks

The Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service is sounding the alarm over potential avalanche hazards in the country's mountainous regions in the coming days. Despite favorable conditions for hiking in lower elevations, the rescue service emphasizes the heightened risk in areas with significant snow cover.

Mountain rescuers caution tourists, noting that widespread overnight rain and positive temperatures have created precarious conditions. They strongly advise against hiking in regions with substantial snow accumulation due to the increased risk of avalanches.

While the warning underscores the need for caution, it assures that lift facilities in mountain resorts continue to operate according to schedule, providing a safe means for visitors to enjoy the lower-altitude areas.