Bulgaria: Atanasova and Belazelkov Join Constitutional Court
In a recent parliamentary session, two new judges, Desislava Atanasova and Borislav Belazelkov, secured their positions on the Constitutional Court, representing the legislature's quota. Atanasova, the former floor leader of GERB-SDS, earned her nomination from the party, while Belazelkov was put forward by We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria.
The third nominee, Tsveta Rangelova, proposed by Vazrazhdane, failed to garner enough support for a seat on the Constitutional Court.
The appointments come with a nine-year term, as mandated by Parliament's decision. This decision, however, contradicts a recent ruling by the Constitutional Court on January 11, 2024, stipulating that members elected late would serve a reduced term in office.
These appointments hold significance for the Constitutional Court's composition and decision-making, as Atanasova and Belazelkov bring their respective party affiliations into the mix. The dynamics within the court may potentially shape its rulings and deliberations over the coming years.
