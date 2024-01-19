Houthis Extend Safe Passage to Russian and Chinese Ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared that Russian and Chinese ships navigating the Red Sea are not under threat, with one leader, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, going so far as to pledge "the safe passage of these ships." However, he issued a stark warning, stating that "Israeli ships or those with even a weak connection to Israel will not have the slightest chance to pass through the Red Sea."

This announcement also addressed the recent capture of the "Galaxy Leader" ship by the Houthis, along with its crew, which includes Bulgarians. Al-Bukhaiti assured that the crew members are in good condition.

This proclamation comes in the wake of a recent missile attack by the Houthis on a US-owned ship, a retaliatory move following President Joe Biden's assertion that US strikes had not deterred the rebels' campaign in the Red Sea. The Pentagon confirmed no reports of damage or injuries in this latest attack, which occurred after the fifth round of US strikes in Yemen on the same day.

The complex dynamics in the Red Sea region are evolving rapidly, raising concerns about the safety of international shipping. As the Houthis extend assurances to certain nations, questions linger about the potential implications for maritime security and diplomatic relations in the area.