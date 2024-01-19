Houthis Extend Safe Passage to Russian and Chinese Ships in Red Sea

World | January 19, 2024, Friday // 13:43
Bulgaria: Houthis Extend Safe Passage to Russian and Chinese Ships in Red Sea Mohammed al-Bukhaiti

Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared that Russian and Chinese ships navigating the Red Sea are not under threat, with one leader, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, going so far as to pledge "the safe passage of these ships." However, he issued a stark warning, stating that "Israeli ships or those with even a weak connection to Israel will not have the slightest chance to pass through the Red Sea."

This announcement also addressed the recent capture of the "Galaxy Leader" ship by the Houthis, along with its crew, which includes Bulgarians. Al-Bukhaiti assured that the crew members are in good condition.

This proclamation comes in the wake of a recent missile attack by the Houthis on a US-owned ship, a retaliatory move following President Joe Biden's assertion that US strikes had not deterred the rebels' campaign in the Red Sea. The Pentagon confirmed no reports of damage or injuries in this latest attack, which occurred after the fifth round of US strikes in Yemen on the same day.

The complex dynamics in the Red Sea region are evolving rapidly, raising concerns about the safety of international shipping. As the Houthis extend assurances to certain nations, questions linger about the potential implications for maritime security and diplomatic relations in the area.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Houthi, Red Sea, ships, Russian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria