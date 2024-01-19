Price Deception: Euro vs. Lev Mismatch Sparks Consumer Outcry

Gabriela Rumenova from the consumer advocacy platform "We, the Consumers" exposes a series of pricing violations in stores, where advertised prices in euros diverge significantly from the actual values in Bulgarian Lev (BGN), in direct violation of current legislation.

The modus operandi of these establishments involves announcing prices in euros, but upon recalculating, the disparity becomes apparent as the euro price surpasses its BGN counterpart indicated on the label. This deceptive practice has left consumers grappling with confusion, exacerbated by prominent signs near items that display entirely different values – neither aligning with BGN nor euros, but introducing an altogether unrelated third figure.

Rumenova highlights a perplexing scenario where identical products feature dual BGN prices on the packaging, adding to the chaos. Additionally, she notes discrepancies in stores where both BGN and EUR prices are displayed simultaneously, with examples of the same product carrying conflicting values such as 6 euros and 10 leva or 3.55 euros and 7 BGN. In blatant violation of consumer protection laws, some items even sport two different euro prices – 7 and 6 euros – a practice explicitly forbidden within commercial outlets.

The Law on Consumer Protection unequivocally mandates that prices for goods and services must be expressed in BGN, and it expressly prohibits the announcement of two different prices for the same product in a single store. The blatant disregard for these regulations has created a confusing and frustrating shopping experience for consumers.

As the platform "We, the Consumers" brings these violations to light, it calls for immediate action to rectify this misleading pricing strategy, ensuring transparency and adherence to consumer protection laws. Shoppers are urged to stay vigilant and report any instances of dual pricing, contributing to a fair and accountable marketplace.