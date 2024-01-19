Kazakhstan Adopts Single Time Zone

Kazakhstan is set to undergo a significant change in its time zone configuration, unifying the entire country to a single time standard from March 1, as reported by the Russian Interfax news agency. Currently operating across two time zones, with most of the nation in the sixth time zone (UTC+6), Kazakhstan will transition to the fifth time zone (UTC+5), thereby narrowing the time difference between Sofia and Almaty from four to three hours.

This transformative decision comes as a result of scientific insights within Kazakhstan indicating that the existing UTC+6 time zone does not align optimally with natural insolation patterns, negatively impacting biological rhythms and overall human health. The shift to UTC+5 is expected to bring about positive health implications, reflecting a commitment to the well-being of the Kazakh population.

The comprehensive time zone reform will not only benefit health but also address broader societal aspects. Local scientists argue that a single time zone will eliminate time barriers among residents of different regions, enhance coordination in transportation and communication, and positively influence various aspects of daily life, including business operations and emergency services.

The alteration will be felt in key urban centers, including the capital, Astana, and the largest city, Almaty. However, it will not impact the western regions of Kazakhstan, which will remain in the UTC+5 time zone.