Business » TOURISM | January 19, 2024, Friday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Google Will Advertise Bulgarian Tourist Destinations "Shipka" Monument - Photo: Tsvetelina Georgieva

Bulgaria has secured a credit line of 2.5 million euros from Google for advertising the country as a tourist destination, according to the announcement by Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism, Zaritsa Dinkova, during a parliamentary tourism committee meeting.

The primary objective of this initiative is to position Bulgaria as a "four-season destination," aiming to attract tourists throughout the year. Minister Dinkova emphasized the importance of leveraging modern marketing tools, particularly digital platforms, to effectively promote the country.

One innovative aspect of the advertising strategy involves showcasing Bulgaria's cinematic locations in visual materials. This approach seeks to highlight the country's diverse and picturesque settings that have served as backdrops for various film productions.

As Bulgaria embraces the digital era for tourism promotion, the collaboration with Google is expected to enhance the visibility of Bulgarian destinations, attracting a broader audience and reinforcing the country's appeal as a year-round tourist hotspot.

Bulgaria, tourism, Google
