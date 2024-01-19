Deputy PM Gabriel and Estonian Foreign Minister Discuss Eurozone and Schengen Support

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister, Mariya Gabriel, is set to meet with Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, during the latter's official visit to Bulgaria. The discussions will revolve around Estonia's support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join both the Schengen Area and the Eurozone.

The meeting, held at the invitation of the Bulgarian foreign minister, aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations, particularly in areas such as digitization and e-governance. The agenda includes discussions on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, the potential expansion of the European Union, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As Bulgaria seeks backing for its Schengen and Eurozone membership bids, the meeting signifies a diplomatic effort to foster collaboration and understanding between the two countries. With a focus on shared interests in technological advancement and EU-related matters, the discussions are expected to contribute to the ongoing dialogue within the European political landscape.