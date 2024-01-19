Bulgaria: Police Raid Vasil Bozhkov's Properties

An intense police operation is unfolding at the properties of Vasil Bozhkov, Bulgarian politician and controversial businessman, according to reports from bTV. The Metropolitan Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate of the National Police are jointly leading the operation, which is taking place at Bozhkov's office on “Moskovska” Street, the same location where the gambling magnate has been under house arrest since August. The reasons behind this sudden inspection remain undisclosed, but speculations suggest a potential connection with the murder of Aleksei Petrov.

A substantial police presence has been reported in front of Bozhkov's office, signaling the urgency and significance of the ongoing investigation. While details are limited, sources from BNT have suggested that investigators are conducting swift and coordinated actions.

Vasil Bozhkov, colloquially known as "The Skull," is recognized as one of Bulgaria's wealthiest individuals, with estimates placing his fortune between 1 and 3 billion Bulgarian levs. Bozhkov gained international notoriety, and the internal correspondence in the US State Department referred to him as "the most infamous gangster in Bulgaria."

The inspection comes at a critical time as Bozhkov had recently returned to Bulgaria after a period of hiding in Dubai. Upon his return, he was promptly detained and subsequently placed under house arrest. He received several charges - for non-payment of gambling fees, with which his companies damaged the state with BGN 700 million. Hours later, he was also charged with incitement to 4 murders. There are 20 charges against him in total.