Bulgaria: Police Raid Vasil Bozhkov's Properties

Crime | January 19, 2024, Friday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Police Raid Vasil Bozhkov's Properties Vasil Bozhkov "The Skull"

An intense police operation is unfolding at the properties of Vasil Bozhkov, Bulgarian politician and controversial businessman, according to reports from bTV. The Metropolitan Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate of the National Police are jointly leading the operation, which is taking place at Bozhkov's office on “Moskovska” Street, the same location where the gambling magnate has been under house arrest since August. The reasons behind this sudden inspection remain undisclosed, but speculations suggest a potential connection with the murder of Aleksei Petrov.

A substantial police presence has been reported in front of Bozhkov's office, signaling the urgency and significance of the ongoing investigation. While details are limited, sources from BNT have suggested that investigators are conducting swift and coordinated actions.

Vasil Bozhkov, colloquially known as "The Skull," is recognized as one of Bulgaria's wealthiest individuals, with estimates placing his fortune between 1 and 3 billion Bulgarian levs. Bozhkov gained international notoriety, and the internal correspondence in the US State Department referred to him as "the most infamous gangster in Bulgaria."

The inspection comes at a critical time as Bozhkov had recently returned to Bulgaria after a period of hiding in Dubai. Upon his return, he was promptly detained and subsequently placed under house arrest. He received several charges - for non-payment of gambling fees, with which his companies damaged the state with BGN 700 million. Hours later, he was also charged with incitement to 4 murders. There are 20 charges against him in total.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bozhkov, police, arrest, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria