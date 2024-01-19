COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 110 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

January 19, 2024, Friday
The number of newly registered cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 110, there are no deaths, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

65.45% of the cases for the last 24 hours were not vaccinated. They were detected using 2033 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 5.41%.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,716.

27 were cured, which means that the number of active cases rose to 7155. Of these, 328 were hospitalized, including 41 - in intensive care units.

There are 12 new arrivals in hospitals, of which 66.67% have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,725,574 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 105 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,078,001 people with a completed vaccination cycle, of which 1,007,656 received the first booster dose, and 135,086 received the second.

