The GamStop Paradox: Are Problem Gamblers Really Stopping?

Gambling is a complex activity with definite risks, and a gambler’s ability to hold their betting habits under control is crucial for the security of their finances, jobs, and even family relationships. The GamStop initiative was introduced in 2018 as a self-exclusion solution for players who face problems with uncontrollable gambling behaviour.

For several years, the scheme has been used in all UK online casinos with licenses from the Gambling Commission. Some players justify the system with evidence that it truly helped them cope with addictive patterns. However, the GamStop receives much more criticism than praise.

The reaction was that most UK gamblers looked awry at the initiative. A popular trend in the country is a non-GamStop online gambling site. Let’s finally answer the question of whether GamStop is actually effective. We’ll also explain how secure UK-friendly sites without GamStop work.

Effectiveness of GamStop

When it comes to the efficacy of GamStop, there’s a lack of independent surveys to estimate the real influence of the system. Recently, GamStop has ordered the research from Sonnet, a British Advisory and Impact CIC, and its results were pretty positive:

How many respondents considered GamStop a positive measure? 49% How many participants proved the effectiveness of GamStop? 80% How many gamblers quit or reduced online gambling? 82% How many respondents sensed that GamStop helped them control their gambling habits more? 84% How many participants reported reduced stress and anxiety thanks to the self-exclusion measure from GamStop? 70% How many players witnessed improved relationships with their families? 63% How many participants wished to have longer self-exclusion periods among the GamStop options? 40% How many users wished to have shorter self-exclusion periods among the GamStop options? 12%

The statistics are quite impressive. However, there’s a nuance in this research. It was based on 3,300 demographic surveys and 1,700 effectiveness surveys, with 41 real players who gave their consent to be interviewed within the research. If we compare this number with 170,000 UK gamblers who have participated in the GamStop program for about five years, we’ll understand the “significance” of the data received.

However, even without official info about the real impact of the self-exclusion system, we can observe the skyrocketing rise of the popularity of NonGamStopBetting sites not on GamStop in Great Britain. Why do most users opt for sites without this scheme if it truly works? Let’s overview the key drawbacks of the initiative to answer this question.

Challenges and Criticism

The GamStop scheme is free and easy to use, and it’s up to every player to decide whether they need to use this option or not. However, critics reveal numerous disadvantages of the system and point at dangerous loopholes in its seemingly ideal structure:

As soon as a user activates the self-exclusion option for a certain period of time, it cannot be rescheduled. GamStop works only for online gambling. That is, every self-excluded player can visit physical lobbies and continue to aggravate their gambling addiction! After the self-exclusion term is over, the gambler won’t be able to play online until they visit the GamStop office and settle their case there. Everyone can create an account in the name of a gambler using their personal details. This will let them activate the GamStop option and exclude the user from all British casinos working under UKGC licenses.

These are only the most obvious problems that make GamStop a dubious self-exclusion measure. Many gamblers and experts also state that the program has a limited choice of available disallowance periods.

At present, a player can exclude themselves from online casino sites for 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years. With limited flexibility like this, the scheme forces players to search for other places for gambling.

GamStop Alternatives

Gamblers who suffer from addiction do exist in the UK. However, they might need a more consistent help system than GamStop. At least the following alternatives are supported in the country:

GamCare - a non-commercial organization that provides free help to gamblers with gambling problems.

The National Council on Problem Gambling offers a hotline and multiple resources designed to help.

GambleAware - an independent company specializing in sharing information and raising the level of awareness of gambling dangers.

Responsible Gambling features are supported by game suppliers and online casinos.

These and similar organizations offer various help methods, from forums and information sharing to specialized clinics. You can expect to get anonymous guidance and help. Yet, you should be aware of your problem and be willing to get proper treatment.

The GamStop Paradox

Although GamStop is aimed at helping people with addictive behaviors, it does not guarantee that they will actually quit gambling. Let alone the ability to cope with their difficulty. Even a forced self-exclusion won’t prevent a user from visiting offshore or land-based venues. This can even worsen the case.

For instance, if a gambler does not control their gambling habits, they will be ready to play on whatever sites open to them, including illegal or scam portals. They can make uncontrollable wagers and put their entire financial state at risk.

Responsible Gambling Initiatives

A recent alternative to GamStop is the Responsible Gambling program. This is a set of initiatives accepted by the major players in the iGambling industry, casino suppliers, and regulators. Quality casinos participate in the program and allow their clients to use the following features:

Self-exclusion (with a more flexible system of terms)

Reality check

Deposit limit checker

Time limit options

Temporary or permanent account closure

Credit card blocks

Responsible Gambling practices also include initiatives on the part of casinos. Thus, the participant gambling sites comply with advertising codes recommended by regulators, like the UKGC, and the Responsible Gambling Council itself. Such casinos exclude techniques designed to engage minors in gambling activities from their marketing strategies and educate them about all risks. They do not advertise their services until they receive the consent of users, etc.

Balancing Self-Exclusion and Support

The GamStop scheme can be a powerful instrument to overcome gambling problems. Yet, it requires improvements and cannot be employed as the only treatment. Every gambler should have access to a broader choice of self-exclusion periods. They should be able to consult a specialist during their isolation and have the right to resettle the terms if their trouble with gambling comes to an end.

Without a balanced approach to the problem and support from professionals, GamStop cannot become an effective means against gambling addiction. It can work more effectively in combination with such initiatives as Responsible Gambling. Yet, you should remember that you are the one who is responsible for your gambling activities in the first place.

So, we recommend joining communities of such organizations as GamCare and GambleAware to receive all the necessary guidance and timely help.

Conclusion

The UK experiment with the GamStop scheme can be considered the first step to solving the gambling problem. Yet, the system has too many drawbacks and loopholes such as a collection of data to serve as a universal solution for gambling addiction cases.

Today, there are other methods of self-exclusion, like the Responsible Gambling program. This initiative includes a set of easy-to-manage features, with the ability to control deposit/playing time limits, close personal accounts for a certain period or permanently, etc.

The program is supported by multiple non-GamStop casinos in the EU. Many of them possess offshore licenses but accept UK gamblers. Their secure banking options, quality bonus programs, and broad choice of games explain why these platforms are growing in popularity in the country.