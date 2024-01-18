Geographer Warns of Demographic Crisis in Bulgaria

Renowned geographer and writer, Georgi Bardarov, sheds light on Bulgaria's critical demographic challenges, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences of present actions on society in the next 15 years. In a report presented at Sofia University, Bardarov underscores Bulgaria's unique position as the only nation consistently ranked among the top three with the most severe negative natural population growth for over 30 years.

Bulgaria grapples with alarming statistics, holding the unfortunate records of the world's highest premature mortality rate and the EU's lowest average life expectancy, coupled with an aging population. Bardarov points to key factors contributing to this crisis: a declining birth rate, rapid population aging, increasing mortality rates, a shortage of active young individuals, and significant territorial population imbalances.

While acknowledging the natural decline in birth rates at this stage of global demographic transition, Bardarov highlights Bulgaria's distinct problem—a stark vertical demographic imbalance with an insufficient number of active young people, concentrating the population in older age groups.

To address this pressing issue, Bardarov proposes a comprehensive "demographic restart" program for Bulgaria, spanning healthcare, education, career development, incomes, infrastructure, security and justice, and immigration policy. The aim is to reverse negative population trends and foster a more balanced demographic landscape.

Former deputy prime minister and ex-economy minister Nikolai Vassilev emphasizes the urgency of prioritizing the population issue for both the nation and the government.