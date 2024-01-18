Houthi Rebels Strike Israeli City of Eilat

Amidst heightened tensions in the region, Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted the Red Sea port city of Eilat, prompting Israel to activate air raid sirens and respond with defensive measures. Explosions were reported near Eilat, with the Israeli military confirming the firing of an interceptor missile in response to the attack.

The Houthi rebels, who have declared war on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, have previously targeted Eilat. The latest assault underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the area.

The United States launched new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The Pentagon revealed that the strikes targeted 14 launchers loaded with rockets, posing a direct threat to US ships in the region. This marks the fourth time within a week that the US has taken military action against the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen.

The strategic importance of the Red Sea and the ongoing conflict in the region have heightened concerns, prompting the United States to declare the Houthi rebels a terrorist group just hours before the attacks. The Pentagon emphasized that these strikes aim to diminish the rebels' capacity to launch further attacks in the Red Sea, even as the group retains alternative options.