Defense Minister: Talks Underway With US On The Deployment Of Missile Complexes In Bulgaria

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced from the parliamentary rostrum today that almost all of the first eight F-16s ordered by the US are already in production:

"The news from there is that seven of the eight aircraft that have been contracted are in various stages of assembly and that production capacity has been reached to allow the next eight aircraft to be built and produced without delay."

According to Tagarev, talks are being held with the USA for the deployment of anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile complexes on Bulgarian territory in implementation of the decision of the National Assembly of December 8 to strengthen defense capabilities.

What decision?

With 147 votes "in favor", 55 "against" and seven "abstentions", the parliament approved a draft decision on the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine - malfunctioning, obsolete or excessive portable anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-aircraft missiles of various types, located in the Armed Forces of Bulgaria, to be used to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine.

“The Minister of Defense, Todor Tagarev, in the course of the ongoing Strategic Review of the Defense Policy, should determine the excess amounts of armaments and equipment needed to equip the wartime formations and prepare a proposal for providing them to Ukraine”, states the decision.

It also states that the Council of Ministers should take action to implement the decision and carry out negotiations with the governments of NATO allies for the deployment of allied anti-aircraft and coastal anti-ship missile systems to strengthen Bulgaria's defense capabilities.

The MPs voted for the government to request reimbursement of the costs of the arms and ammunition provided to Ukraine, through the European Peace Instrument and funds from NATO member states.

It is envisaged that the Ministry of Defense will take the necessary actions to join and contribute, according to the capabilities of Bulgaria, to the coalition of countries to build the capabilities of the Air Force of Ukraine to use F-16 aircraft, including for joint training and use of airspace of the country.