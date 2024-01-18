“Frontex” Reports Increase In Number Of Illegal Border Crossings In The EU

There is a significant increase in the number of illegal border crossings in the EU for 2023, totaling around 380,000, with a rise in arrivals from the Mediterranean Sea. This was announced by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency ("Frontex").

Their calculations indicate the highest level since 2016, and that means a 17% increase from 2022. The constant upward trend in the last three years is also indicated.

The highest activity in migration flows to the EU is observed in the Central Mediterranean region, accounting for two out of every five illegal crossings (41%) in 2023, followed by the Western Balkans with 26% and the Eastern Mediterranean with 16%.

“The numbers presented today show the evolving challenges we face in managing the EU's external borders,” said Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens. “We remain committed to ensuring the security and integrity of the EU's borders. It’s equally crucial to address the humanitarian aspects of migration. These figures represent not just statistics but real people.”

Frontex currently employs 2,500 border guard officers of the EU and other staff in joint operations across European borders. They assist member states in preventing and uncovering cross-border crime such as migrant smuggling, trafficking in human beings and terrorism.

Here are some of the key insights by “Frontex”:

Highest increases on the Western African, Eastern Mediterranean and Central Mediterranean routes.

The Central Mediterranean route experienced a 50% increase in irregular border crossings compared to 2022, totaling around 158,000.

crossings compared to 2022, totaling around 158,000. The Eastern Mediterranean route continued its post-pandemic upward trend with around 60,000 detections.

The Western African route marked its highest annual figure to date, with over 40,000 incidents.

Syrians, Guineans, and Afghans were the most prevalent nationalities, comprising 37% of all irregular border crossings.

crossings. A noticeable increase in African migrants, particularly from West Africa, who now represent nearly half (47%) of all detected migrants.

The number of unaccompanied minors rose by 28% from the previous year, totaling over 20,000 in 2023.

The Channel saw over 62,000 attempts and successful crossings, a decrease of 12% from the previous year.

Read more from the Frontex report.