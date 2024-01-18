FIDE Acknowledged The Success Of Bulgarian Chess Player Nurgyul Salimova

Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova was recognized by the International Chess Organization (FIDE), along with two other chess players, who faced challenges and achieved exceptional success in 2023. Despite not being among the favorites, the trio managed to make significant progress and accomplishments.“Anastasia Bodnaruk, Nurgyul Salimova and Nijat Abasov left their mark on the chess records of 2023 by overcoming the odds to achieve remarkable successes over the board“, FIDE emphasized on social media.

The chess organization's publication regarding Salimova states:

“Nurgyul Salimova was the runner-up in the prestigious FIDE Women’s World Cup, delivering an impressive performance throughout the competition. Her path to the final consisted of victories over WIM Charlize Van Zyl, IM Oliwia Kiolbasa, WGM Mary Ann Gomes, IM Warda Aulia Medina, IM Polina Shuvalova and GM Anna Muzychuk. The classical portion of the final, against GM Aleksandra Goryachkina, ended 1-1, before Nurgyul ultimately succumbed in the rapid tiebreaks. Despite starting as only the 29th seed among 103 players, including 18 grandmasters, Salimova’s remarkable performance earned her a place in the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament“.

We remind you that Nurgyul Salimova took fourth place at the World Rapid Chess Championship. She also captured the title of the European Chess Championship in the individual competition.