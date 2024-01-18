Bulgarian PM In Front of CNBC: Europe's Strength Lies In Unity Amid Ukraine Conflict

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized the collective responsibility of Europe in supporting Ukraine during a CNBC interview. Denkov stressed that Ukraine's fight extends beyond its borders and urged European unity for strength.

In the interview, Denkov expressed optimism about garnering support for Ukraine in the upcoming European Council, acknowledging that nearly all countries understand the importance of backing Ukraine. When questioned about Viktor Orban, Denkov emphasized the need for Europe to stand united, stating that fragmentation on crucial issues could rapidly diminish the continent's strength and attractiveness.

Denkov urged logical arguments as the primary means to persuade Orban, emphasizing the need for a just and sustainable peace. He highlighted that isolation on the issue could pose problems not only for Europe but specifically for Hungary.

Discussing his government's efforts in the Balkans, Denkov outlined plans for significant infrastructural development in collaboration with Greece and Romania. The aim is to overcome regional fragmentations, capitalize on opportunities, and strengthen the eastern part of Europe and the NATO eastern flank.

