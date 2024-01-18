Croatian Literature Corner to Be Opened at National Library in Sofia

In a cultural celebration, the Sts Cyril and Methodius National Library in Sofia is set to introduce a Croatian literature corner on January 23, as announced by the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in Bulgaria.

The literary enclave, generously supplied by the National and University Library in Zagreb and the Croatian Culture Ministry, will showcase Croatian books encompassing the nation's history, culture, traditions, fine arts, and literature.

This marks the 26th installment in the National Library's ongoing initiative, featuring literature corners representing diverse countries.

Adding significance to the occasion, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the national libraries of Bulgaria and Croatia is scheduled to be formally signed during the event.