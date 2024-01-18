Croatian Literature Corner to Be Opened at National Library in Sofia
In a cultural celebration, the Sts Cyril and Methodius National Library in Sofia is set to introduce a Croatian literature corner on January 23, as announced by the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in Bulgaria.
The literary enclave, generously supplied by the National and University Library in Zagreb and the Croatian Culture Ministry, will showcase Croatian books encompassing the nation's history, culture, traditions, fine arts, and literature.
This marks the 26th installment in the National Library's ongoing initiative, featuring literature corners representing diverse countries.
Adding significance to the occasion, a Memorandum of Cooperation between the national libraries of Bulgaria and Croatia is scheduled to be formally signed during the event.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » International Outcry: Mariya Gabriel and 46 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Missile Export to Russia
- » Bulgaria and Vietnam Pledge to Strengthen Relations Amidst Regional Cooperation
- » Indian High-Tech Business Delegation Set to Explore Bulgaria's Innovations
- » Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation and Indian Leaders Pledge Strengthened Ties in Cultural Exchange and Trade
- » Russian Ambassador's New Year Message to Bulgaria: Hopes for Rekindling Friendship Amid Challenges
- » US and Bulgaria Ambassadors Unite in Shared Vision for 2024 in Joint New Year's Message (VIDEO)