Nikola Minchev Agrees to Head EP Candidates for WCC-DB

"We Continue the Change" (WCC-DB) ranking member, Member of Parliament, and former Parliament leader Nikola Minchev has affirmed his consent to lead the party's list of candidates for the European Parliament (EP) elections scheduled for this year. Minchev clarified that his willingness to be considered for the leader of the EP candidates list is a principled agreement, pending approval from the collective body within the party.

In response to inquiries about whether he made the decision to run for MEP instead of pursuing the rotating presidency of the Parliament in March, Minchev emphasized that such decisions are collectively made within the party structure. The determination of the top-of-the-list candidate for the EP elections is within the purview of party bodies, while the choice of the Parliament chair is decided by the Parliamentary Group.

Minchev expressed the party's seriousness in approaching the forthcoming European elections, underscoring their significance for We Continue the Change, especially as these elections mark the party's inaugural participation in EP elections. He articulated the party's objective to form a formidable list for the European elections, aiming for a robust representation in the European Parliament.

Addressing the potential collaboration between We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria in the European elections, Minchev highlighted the importance of unity. Drawing parallels with their joint efforts in local elections, he advocated for maintaining this unity, despite the two entities belonging to separate political families. Minchev conveyed optimism about the possibility of a joint venture in the EP elections.