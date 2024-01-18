Sofia Transport Workers Reject Mayor's Proposal of 15% Salary Increase

In an attempt to quell the ongoing protests by public transport workers in Sofia, Mayor Vasil Terziev has extended an offer of a 15% salary increase. However, this falls short of the demonstrators' demands, who are advocating for a more substantial 30% raise. The dialogue unfolded as representatives from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and the “Podkrepa” Labor Confederation engaged in discussions with Mayor Terziev at Sofia Municipality.

Terziev outlined the proposed increment, stating, "We offer a 15% increase in the basic salary, starting from March 1. We will also explore opportunities for additional raises throughout the year, tied to the development of a bonus system applicable to all employees." He emphasized the intention to find a lasting solution to encourage young drivers to join transport companies and committed to addressing issues related to working conditions and overtime.

While progress has been made in certain aspects, such as working conditions and overtime reduction, an agreement on the wage increase remains elusive. Todor Kapitanov, vice-president of CITUB, remarked, "Our demands are more than 15%. We will continue to press the state to make a decision on additional subsidization of the Metropolitan Municipality for an increase in wages in public transport."

The transport workers are steadfast in their demand for a 30% wage increase, highlighting the unfulfilled promise of BGN 37 million for raising wages in the sector. Ivan Kirilov, chairman of the transport workers' federation at the “Podkrepa” Labor Confederation, stated, "We are ready to return to the negotiating table, but if the dialogue does not lead to an agreement, we are ready to return to the street and block all of Sofia." As talks resume, the situation remains tense, with the possibility of further protests looming next week.