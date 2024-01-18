Deputy PM Gabriel: Belgian Presidency Backs Bulgaria's Schengen Aspirations

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel has announced significant progress in Bulgaria's bid to join the Schengen Area during her discussions with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Gabriel emphasized the backing received from the Belgian Presidency of the EU, ensuring that the Schengen issue remains a top priority.

Speaking from Davos, Gabriel noted the existing target date of March 31 for Schengen accession but stressed the ongoing negotiations for the removal of restrictions at land borders in 2024. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of sustaining active and intensive efforts in this direction, expressing gratitude for Prime Minister De Croo's support.

Gabriel also highlighted another crucial agenda of the Belgian presidency: the rule of law, democracy, and the fight against corruption. Acknowledging Bulgaria's progress in these areas, she emphasized the upcoming months as pivotal for the adoption of legislation, constitutional changes, and the new Law on the Judiciary. Gabriel urged Bulgaria to be a positive force in upholding principles of law and democracy.

Addressing the impending cabinet rotation, Gabriel expressed confidence that the agreement would be respected. She clarified that, after March 6, she would assume the role of prime minister, with Academician Denkov as deputy prime minister. Gabriel emphasized the importance of ministers continuing to deliver results until March 6 and assured a thorough analysis of their actions. She underscored the significance of Bulgarian citizens feeling the positive impact of the government's initiatives.