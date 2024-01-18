Bulgaria Unveils First Medical Helicopter

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov declared the readiness of Bulgaria's inaugural medical helicopter during a recent interview on Nova TV. Gvozdeikov shared that the helicopter, designed to meet the highest standards for emergency care, is set to be transported from Italy to Bulgaria next week, with assurance from Italian manufacturers that it will arrive by the end of January.

This marks the first of six medical helicopters ordered by Bulgaria, a crucial step towards bolstering the nation's emergency response capabilities. Minister Gvozdeikov highlighted that the medical equipment onboard adheres to stringent emergency care standards, emphasizing that the helicopters are equipped with the latest generation avionics available in aviation. He expressed confidence that Bulgaria is acquiring some of the most advanced medical equipment globally.

Acknowledging parliamentary support, Gvozdeikov mentioned that the Bulgarian Parliament has approved the budget for an additional two helicopters, bringing the total fleet to eight. These helicopters are strategically stationed across the country, with eight licensed helicopter pad sites expected to be operational by early February. The overall plan includes 28 potential sites to facilitate swift and efficient emergency medical responses.

In a recent visit to Burshen Airport in Sliven, Minister Gvozdeikov inspected the site earmarked as the third temporary base for the air ambulance. The third helicopter is scheduled to commence operations at this base by the end of 2024. The existing operational bases are located in Sofia, Plovdiv, Targovishte, Dolna Mitropolia, and Gabrovnitsa.

This ambitious initiative signifies Bulgaria's commitment to ensuring prompt and effective emergency medical assistance nationwide. The introduction of a dedicated medical helicopter fleet underscores the country's determination to enhance its healthcare capabilities, providing critical aid and support during emergencies.