Kiril Petkov Champions Balkan GDP Surge Through Infrastructure Boost

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, "We Continue the Change" Co-chairman Kiril Petkov emphasized the potential for Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece to achieve the highest GDP growth in Europe through collaborative infrastructure development. Speaking at a discussion titled "Rethink the Ports as Hubs: The strategic importance for Greece, Balkans and Europe," organized by ‘’Greek House Davos,’’ Petkov stressed the importance of integrated infrastructure in fostering economic independence and prosperity.

Petkov highlighted Bulgaria's successful reduction of dependence on Russian gas from 95% to 0%, citing diverse energy sources as a key factor in achieving political and economic autonomy. He asserted that strategic infrastructure development could propel the Balkans to attain the highest GDP growth in Europe.

Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, also participating in the discussion, presented data on Balkan road traffic, underscoring the significance of the Bulgaria-Turkey border as the second-busiest after the USA-Mexico border. With approximately 4,000 trucks crossing daily, Vassilev noted a notable traffic increase of 20% to 40% in recent years.

The collaborative efforts for an integrated and developed infrastructure in the region, as advocated by Petkov and Vassilev, aim to enhance economic connectivity and foster growth across the Balkans.