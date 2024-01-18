Public Transport Workers Stage Protest in Sofia Demanding Pay Hike and Better Conditions

In a move to advocate for better working conditions and a 30% pay increase, the Federation of Transport Unions (FTU) initiated a protest action in Sofia on Thursday. The demonstration, organized in collaboration with the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, resulted in disruptions to several bus and trolleybus services.

FTU President Alexander Shopov highlighted the pressing need for improved wages and working conditions in the public transport sector. The union's request for a targeted allocation of BGN 37 million in the State budget to facilitate the proposed pay raise was reportedly rejected, leading to the current protest. The FTU attributes the shortage of drivers and mechanics to low wages.

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev has extended an invitation to the protesters for a meeting later in the day, indicating a potential avenue for dialogue between the authorities and the demonstrators.

