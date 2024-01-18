COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 130 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 130, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,190 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.9 percent.

Four patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 329 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new arrivals in medical facilities.

26 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,530 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 7,072 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 60 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,725,469 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,716 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,337,318 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.