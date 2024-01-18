Weather In Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Snow Across The Country

Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria: Clouds, Rain, and Snow Across The Country Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

As Bulgaria navigates through January 18, a predominantly cloudy day awaits with widespread rainfall expected in many regions. A light to moderate southwesterly wind will accompany the weather. Daytime highs will vary between 15-16°C, with cooler temperatures of 5-7°C in Western Bulgaria and around 13°C in Sofia.

The Black Sea coast, particularly in the south, will experience cloudy and rainy conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate south-southwesterly wind. Daytime highs along the coast are anticipated to reach 12-16°C, while the sea water temperature remains at 7-8°C.

In the mountainous regions, the day is expected to be cloudy and windy, with snowfall expected above 1,700 meters and rainfall in lower areas. A moderate to strong west-southwesterly wind will be prevalent. Highs at 1,200 meters altitude are projected to be around 7°C, dropping to 4°C at 2,000 meters.

 

