Flu Epidemic Hits Smolyan: Anti-Epidemic Measures Implemented

An official flu epidemic has been declared in the Smolyan Region, prompting the implementation of temporary anti-epidemic measures set to be enforced from January 18 to 24, announced the Health Ministry on Wednesday. The decision is based on a notable surge in influenza and acute respiratory disease cases, reaching an epidemic average of 268.9 per 10,000 people in the region.

The outlined measures include the suspension of routine consultations for healthy pregnant women and children, preventive check-ups, mandatory immunizations and re-immunizations. Additionally, visits to hospitals and social care facilities for both children and adults will be halted, while daily examinations in nurseries, kindergartens, and schools will be conducted, with unwell children sent home. Staff members showing signs of illness are prohibited from working, and there will be an emphasis on disinfection and frequent ventilation of premises.

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Smolyan has communicated these measures to regional authorities and health institutions to ensure their prompt implementation. Nikola Zapryanov, Head of the Regional Education Department in Smolyan, noted that around 12 to 13% of school students are currently absent from in-person classes, with no plans to close schools due to the epidemic.