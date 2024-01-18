British and Balkan Tourists Boost Bulgaria's Resorts Borovets and Pamporovo

As the winter season unfolds, Bulgaria's popular winter resorts, Borovets and Pamporovo, are witnessing a surge in foreign visitors, with a notable presence from Britain and various Balkan countries. Both resorts are currently experiencing high occupancy rates, with Bulgarians forming the second-largest group of tourists.

Borovets: Blagovesta Tomova, Chair of the Association Union of Hoteliers and Owners in the Borovets Resort, revealed that British tourists lead the foreign influx, while Balkan visitors, particularly from North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Romania, also contribute significantly. The recent relaxation of visa requirements from January 1 has attracted tourists from other Balkan nations, with Serbia and Kosovo prominently featured.

Tomova highlighted the continuous improvement of slope conditions through technical snow maintenance by the Borosport company. Efforts by hoteliers have led to substantial occupancy, and the resort has expanded its range of activities, including thematic evenings catering to diverse tourist interests. Post-winter, Borovets plans to embrace convention tourism before transitioning into the summer season.

While recognizing Borovets' success, Tomova acknowledged opportunities for infrastructure enhancement, especially in parking facilities and overall aesthetics.

Pamporovo: Marian Belyakov, Executive Director of Pamporovo AD, reported that foreign tourist numbers closely align with those from the previous year, with an observed increase in Romanian, Greek, and Serbian groups. Pamporovo anticipates full capacity between January 15 and March 4.

The statistical office in Smolyan Region, where Pamporovo is situated, noted a diverse international guest list, including visitors from Iceland, Egypt, Australia, China, Chile, and the UAE. This eclectic mix complements the traditionally active British and Irish tourist base. The trend of clients independently booking tours has expanded the resort's reach, attracting visitors from non-traditional markets.

The winter season showcases the appeal of Bulgaria's winter resorts to a global audience, creating a dynamic and vibrant tourism landscape.