Bulgarian-Owned Ship 'Verila' Released After Irish Authorities Seize Cocaine Worth EUR 21 Million

The Maltese-flagged bulk carrier "Verila", owned by Bulgaria's Navigation Maritime Bulgare, has been cleared by Irish authorities following the discovery of around 300 kilograms of cocaine. The vessel is now set to resume operations from Foynes Port. In a statement, Navigation Maritime Bulgare expressed appreciation for the swift response of Irish investigating authorities in identifying the individuals responsible for the drug trafficking. The company affirmed its commitment to ongoing collaboration with the investigation to ensure those involved face legal consequences.

Two Bulgarian nationals, Kamen Petkov (35) and Nikola Yordanov Penchev (32), both crew members on the MV Verila, appeared in Limerick District Court, charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine at Foynes Port on December 19th. The charges are linked to the seizure of EUR 21 million worth of cocaine discovered by customs officers on board the vessel when it entered the Shannon Estuary.

Navigation Maritime Bulgare announced its intention to pursue legal action against any individuals found and proven to be engaged in the illicit activities onboard Verila. The company is determined to ensure that the perpetrators face the full severity of the law.

The cocaine seizure underscores the challenges faced by shipping companies in preventing illegal activities on their vessels and highlights the critical role of cooperation between maritime entities and law enforcement agencies in combatting drug trafficking at sea.

The release of Verila follows a thorough investigation by Irish authorities, emphasizing the importance of maritime security measures and collaborative efforts to maintain the integrity of global shipping operations.