Daily Dose Of Culture: 'Trip With Tram 22' Photo Exhibition In Sofia Captures Prague's Enchanting Nights

Atanas Milanov: Evening trip with tram 22 - Prague

16.01.2024 – 16.02.2024 Czech Center Sofia

Bulgarian photographer Atanas Milanov has transported art enthusiasts to the magical nights of Prague through his captivating photo exhibition, "Evening Trip with Tram 22." The exhibition, hosted at the Czech Center Sofia since January 16, 2024, takes viewers on a visual journey along the iconic route of tram line 22.

Milanov's lens captures the enchanting moments when the city embraces a peaceful slumber, and night trams traverse its serene streets adorned with mesmerizing lights, weaving a tapestry of goodnight wishes.

Featuring over 22 shots from various locations along the tram 22 route, the exhibition employs long-exposure shooting techniques to freeze architectural landmarks from different epochs against a static black-and-white backdrop. Contrasting with this monochrome setting, vibrant colored lines emerge, portraying the dynamism and enchantment created by the final trams of the evening as they transport drowsy passengers.

Each photograph in the collection serves as a narrative step, offering a glimpse into the nocturnal charm of one of the world's most beautiful cities—Prague. Milanov, a graduate of the National Art Academy in Sofia, showcases his passion for exploring the fairy tale aspects of the world, with Prague holding a special place in his heart.

Visitors to the exhibition will be treated to a dreamlike experience as Milanov's lens unravels the extraordinary beauty hidden within the ordinary moments of an evening tram ride in Prague. For more information check the website of Czech Center Sofia.

Photos of the exhibition by Stella Ivanova.