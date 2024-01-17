Wizz Air Resumes Its Flights On The Route Sofia - Tel Aviv
Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, today announced that it is resuming its flights on the route Sofia - Tel Aviv from 1 March 2024. Flights from 5 other routes to the Israeli city will also be restored destinations from the Wizz Air network: Budapest, Bucharest, London, Krakow and Rome. Tickets are already on sale at www.wizzair.com and in the airline's mobile application, with prices starting at BGN 48.99*.
Route: Sofia - Tel Aviv
Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Start from: March 1, 2024
Prices**: BGN 48.99*
*According to CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.
**The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.
/WizzAir
