Back to Black: The Biopic of Amy Winehouse Coming Soon

"Back to Black" is an upcoming biographical movie about the life of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. The main role will be played by the actress Marisa Abela. The first trailer has been released online.

In the film, we will follow Amy's short life, lasting only 27 years, which, after a series of great successes, ended tragically following a long battle with drugs and alcohol addiction.

In her short but intense career, she emerged as one of the most distinctive and influential voices in the global music industry. Winehouse became famous for her unique talent and authentic style in creating music, combining elements of jazz, soul, R&B and blues. With her unforgettable hits like 'Back to Black,' 'Rehab,' and 'You Know I'm No Good,' Amy will forever remain in the hearts of her fans and enthusiasts of quality music.

Her second studio album, Back to Black (2006), won her numerous awards, including a Grammy for Album of the Year. The cinema premiere of "Back to Black" is scheduled for April 12. The global release date for the film is expected to be announced soon.